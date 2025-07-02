Movie News

The 40-Year-Old Virgin scores with a new 20th Anniversary Blu-ray

By
Posted 5 hours ago
40 year old virgin40 year old virgin

Steve Carell has come a long way from being the mild-mannered, socially inept Andy Stitzer from The 40-Year-Old Virgin. After a successful run on The Office, Carell has gone on to diversify with a myriad of roles. Recently, he can be seen in Mountainhead. Our Alex Maidy glowed about Mountainhead as he stated in his review, Mountainhead shows that Jesse Armstrong’s brand of social commentary is still as biting as it was on Veep, Succession, and Black Mirror. Should he explore this storytelling approach further, Mountainhead proves it can be done in a feature-length running time without wasting a minute. I would have loved for this story to have been more brutal and dark than it was. However, it still works as a great example of how satire can work as entertainment and an equal indictment of the real world. Boasting four impressive performances and another standout from Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead is another winning original from HBO and one of the scariest non-horror movies of the year.”

Carell’s breakout film, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, is turning 20 this year (Has it really been 20 years?!). According to Blu-ray.com, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will commemorate the occasion with a new 4K Blu-ray release. The UHD remaster of the comedy that stars Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, and Seth Rogen is due to hit retailers on August 12.

The description reads,
“Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) has gone 40 years without doing it. Now his pals are making it their mission to help him score…fast! Can he survive their hilariously bad advice? Will he land in the arms of the way-too experienced or the way-too-drunk? Or can he find true love where he least expects—from a gorgeous grandmother (Catherine Keener)? With both the Unrated and Theatrical version, The 40-year-Old Virgin on Blu-ray Hi-Def makes the pleasure last forever! Own this classic comedy for the first time on 4K Blu-ray.”

Details of special features have not yet been announced, but some of the technical aspects read:

Video
Codec: HEVC / H.265
Resolution: 4K (2160p)
HDR: HDR10
Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio
TBA

Subtitles
TBA

Discs
4K Ultra HD
Blu-ray Disc
Two-disc set (2 BD)

Digital
Digital 4K
Movies Anywhere

Playback
4K Blu-ray: Region free
2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,665 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Superman
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!