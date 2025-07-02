The 40-Year-Old Virgin scores with a new 20th Anniversary Blu-ray

Steve Carell has come a long way from being the mild-mannered, socially inept Andy Stitzer from The 40-Year-Old Virgin. After a successful run on The Office, Carell has gone on to diversify with a myriad of roles. Recently, he can be seen in Mountainhead. Our Alex Maidy glowed about Mountainhead as he stated in his review, “Mountainhead shows that Jesse Armstrong’s brand of social commentary is still as biting as it was on Veep, Succession, and Black Mirror. Should he explore this storytelling approach further, Mountainhead proves it can be done in a feature-length running time without wasting a minute. I would have loved for this story to have been more brutal and dark than it was. However, it still works as a great example of how satire can work as entertainment and an equal indictment of the real world. Boasting four impressive performances and another standout from Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead is another winning original from HBO and one of the scariest non-horror movies of the year.”

Carell’s breakout film, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, is turning 20 this year (Has it really been 20 years?!). According to Blu-ray.com, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will commemorate the occasion with a new 4K Blu-ray release. The UHD remaster of the comedy that stars Steve Carell, Catherine Keener, Paul Rudd, Romany Malco, and Seth Rogen is due to hit retailers on August 12.

The description reads,

“Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) has gone 40 years without doing it. Now his pals are making it their mission to help him score…fast! Can he survive their hilariously bad advice? Will he land in the arms of the way-too experienced or the way-too-drunk? Or can he find true love where he least expects—from a gorgeous grandmother (Catherine Keener)? With both the Unrated and Theatrical version, The 40-year-Old Virgin on Blu-ray Hi-Def makes the pleasure last forever! Own this classic comedy for the first time on 4K Blu-ray.”

Details of special features have not yet been announced, but some of the technical aspects read:

Video

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio

TBA

Subtitles

TBA

Discs

4K Ultra HD

Blu-ray Disc

Two-disc set (2 BD)

Digital

Digital 4K

Movies Anywhere

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)