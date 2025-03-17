The Accountant 2 takes home audience award at SXSW 2025

The South by Southwest Film & TV Festival (SXSW) has announced the Audience Award winners, and Gavin O’Connor’s The Accountant 2 has taken home the award for the Headliners section.

“ Our deepest thanks to the filmmakers, audiences, and volunteers who made this year’s SXSW Film & TV Festival exceptional, ” said Claudette Godfrey, VP Film & TV. “ We assembled another stellar program that puts independently made narratives, documentaries, TV series, and XR experiences on the same stage as studio films and TV shows. The magic of shared viewing experiences and a sense of community continued to define our festival, and we’re excited for all of this year’s projects to reach even wider audiences beyond SXSW! “

The Accountant 2 stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, who is brought out of hiding by a Treasury Agent after someone close to them is killed by unknown assassins. But in order to solve the crime, Wolff must turn to his estranged brother (Jon Bernthal) for help. In addition to Affleck and Bernthal, the film stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Daniella Pineda, Allison Robertson, and J.K. Simmons.

The long-belated sequel has been received surprisingly well, and our own Chris Bumbray dug the film after watching it at SXSW. “ The Accountant 2 works terrifically well as a slam-bang buddy action comedy, with Affleck and Bernthal at their absolute best, ” Bumbray wrote. “ I love the sleek 87North-style action flicks that are in favour now, but The Accountant 2 is old-school in a way I’ve been missing. The extra emphasis on characterization only sweetens the pot. Bring on The Accountant 3! ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Speaking of The Accountant 3, O’Connor does have another potential sequel in mind. “ I have a lot of thoughts about what to do with the third, ” O’Connor said. “ I’ve been thinking about it for a lot of years. “