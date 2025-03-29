The Actor Interview: Andre Holland, Gemma Chan and more on their unique film

The Actor has been in development for quite a while. Adapted from the Donald E. Westlake novel Memory, the film follows an amnesiac actor, played by Andre Holland, who finds himself stranded in a small Ohio town in the 1950s. It comes from director Duke Johnson, who previously co-directed the stop-motion comedy/drama Anomalisa with Charlie Kaufman. Known for his work in stop-motion, which includes stints on Community and more, Johnson makes his solo directorial debut.

Recently, we had the chance to talk to Johnson about his long-gestating project, with it initially having been earmarked for Ryan Gosling, before being reconfigured as a vehicle for Andre Holland. Widely acclaimed for his starring role on The Knick, Holland is a rising star, and we were lucky enough to chat with him and his co-star in the film, Gemma Chan, who many of our readers will know from her star-turn in Marvel’s Eternals.

The Actor, which comes from Neon, is a highly unique film that you can catch in limited release, as well as on VOD. Check out our interviews above and let us know what you thought of the movie in the comments!