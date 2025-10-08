Take your love of The Boys to the next level with an adult toy based on The Deep’s octopus lover

Not every TV show gets an official adult toy, but The Boys is no ordinary TV show. To celebrate World Octopus Day, Prime Video has teamed up with Adam and Eve to develop a toy based on Ambrosius, the octopus lover of The Deep (Chace Crawford). That may be all the information you need to hear, but if you’d like to know more, you can check out a video of Crawford unboxing the… item in question.

“ Experience indulgent pleasure with the The Boys Ambrosius Adult Toy, inspired by The Deep’s octopus lover, ” reads the description. “ Crafted from 100% body-safe silicone, this hypoallergenic toy offers a smooth touch without motors or batteries. The E-Z grip tentacle fits comfortably in your hand, its ribbed and nubbed tunnel enhances stimulation, and the close-ended design intensifies sensations. ” This limited edition item will run you $99.99.

The final season of The Boys is set to debut on Prime Video next year. Not much is known about it, but I’m sure it will be just as hilarious and gruesome as the last four seasons. And, as it’s the final season, I’m sure there’s going to be a hell of a body count. In a post on social media, Antony Starr bid farewell to Homelander and paid tribute to series creator Eric Kripke. “ This complicated character allowed the space and range to discover and push boundaries in a way I never expected and I will always be grateful for this experience, ” Starr wrote. “ And of course huge gratitude to my co-parent with this twisted gem of a character [Eric Kripke]. We created a monster, sir. And I will miss him, and you. Til we roll out the last season. When I’ll see you. But this creative chapter is closed, and I’ll miss it, brother. “

The second season of The Boys spinoff series, Gen V, is well underway and could even be setting up the final season of the flagship series.