The Boys: Trigger Warning expands the franchise with its very own VR video game

The Boys universe continues to expand with its very own video game. The Boys: Trigger Warning is a stealth-action VR game by Brazilian game studio Arvore and published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality. It will be released in 2026 and can be pre-ordered for $23.99 on the Meta Quest storefront and available to wishlist on the PlayStation Store.

What is The Boys: Trigger Warning About?

According to the description, The Boys: Trigger Warning “ introduces an original character who accidentally uncovers a grotesque Vought secret that turns a family outing into carnage. Forced to become a Supe, the player joins The Boys to infiltrate Vought and take revenge in the most chaotic way possible. Blending stealth and combat with the franchise’s signature dark humor, the VR title delivers a new story rooted in the world fans love. “

The game was created in collaboration with Eric Kripke, the showrunner and creator of the TV series. It also features a few cast members who will be reprising their roles, including Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as Adam Bourke. Jensen Ackles will also appear as a “ twisted interpretation ” of Soldier Boy.

How the Game Developers Worked With The Boys Team

“ From the earliest story discussions, we built a relationship of trust that let us go far beyond the typical approval process in licensed games, ” said creative director Ricardo Laganaro on working with Kripke and the writing team. “ They did not just review ideas; they helped shape characters and scenes with us, and even wrote dialogue, which made the story genuinely feel like it belonged within ‘The Boys’ universe. That trust also gave us room to introduce new characters and original antagonists in ways that still felt true to the world, and it allowed us to create meaningful interactions with the show’s iconic characters, always with guidance from the series writers to keep every moment authentic. And on top of that, they shared extensive production design materials from the show, which helped us bring locations such as The Seven’s conference room and Voughtland to life with great accuracy, while still giving fans the freedom to explore them in ways only a VR experience can reveal. “

Arvore CEO and founder Ricardo Justus added, “ We lean into everything fans expect from ‘The Boys,’ and we worked closely with the producers of the show to bring that tone into the game. The show’s characteristic violence feels even more absurd and physical here because VR puts you right in the middle of it. And beyond the surface interactions, the game has a strong narrative element that places you in the shoes of someone who actually suffers the consequences of Vought’s actions. We also built a lot of environmental storytelling into the experience. As you explore, you find layers of humor, social commentary, and visual easter eggs that echo the show’s satirical voice. That world comes to life even more with many of the original actors reprising their roles, which gives the scenes an authenticity and energy fans will recognize immediately. The mix of chaos, moral tension, dark humor, and spectacle is what makes ‘The Boys’ unique, and that is exactly what makes it so fun to translate into VR. “

When Will the Final Season of The Boys be Released?

A brand-new teaser trailer for the fifth and final season of The Boys has revealed that the show will return on April 8, 2026.