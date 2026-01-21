The Brave and the Bold: DC Studios taps Birds of Prey and The Flash writer Christina Hodson for upcoming Batman film

DC Studios is flipping the switch on its Bat signal this afternoon with word that Christina Hodson will write the upcoming Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Hodson’s appointment to the project on Wednesday, though it’s unclear how far along she is in the scripting process.

If Christina Hodson’s name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s the writer of films like Bumblebee, DC’s vaulted Batgirl movie, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, and The Flash. DC’s upcoming Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold, centers on the Dark Knight and his trusty ward, Robin. The live-action film brings a flesh-and-blood version of Damian Wayne to the DCU as the lethal Boy Wonder. The son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, Damian is a skilled killer trained by the League of Assassins. Rather than remain with his mother, Talia, Damian chooses to live with his father, Bruce, to study his father’s values and hone his detective skills.

How far along is the Brave and the Bold script?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one source says Hodson had been working on the Brave and Bold script since the fall, but it will take time to submit a significant draft. Previously, The Flash director Andy Muschietti was on board to develop and direct The Brave and the Bold. However, finding a writer for the project has proved difficult. With Hodson on board, and Muschietti still slated to direct, the project could see significant progress in the coming months.

Will Muschietti remain the director of The Brave and the Bold?

If Muschietti wants to remain a part of The Brave and the Bold, the production will need to work around his Welcome to Derry schedule, with a second season of HBO’s It series already in the works.

I don’t see a reason to rush The Brave and the Bold. I know Matt Reeves’s The Batman Part II is taking forever to get going, but with the sequel’s script completed, it’s only a matter of time before that movie is in the can. I doubt DC Studios wants to double up on Batman movies, despite both films taking place in different universes. Still, who will play Batman and Robin in Hodson’s new film? At this point, I don’t have any guesses.