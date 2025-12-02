James Gunn on the “most requested thing” for the DCU Batman

It’s only a matter of time before Batman makes his grand entrance into James Gunn’s new DCU, and Gunn knows fans are already sharpening their opinions. Who should play him? How old should he be? What suit should he wear? After all, the Dark Knight comes with decades of history, mythology, and cinematic baggage, so everyone has their own idea of what Batman should be.

What’s the #1 “Most Requested Thing” for DCU’s Batman?

While responding to a fan on Threads who was asking if the “ most requested thing ” for Batman was the white eyes, Gunn said, “ The most requested thing would be the blue and grey. Then the yellow around the bat. And THEN the white eyes. But all of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him. “

In a different response, Gunn added that there are just as many fans who don’t want the blue and grey. “ Individuals are making clear what they want to see, ” he wrote. “ But even the most requested thing – the blue and grey – is split evenly with people who don’t want that. And the other two most requested things are also things just as many people say they don’t want to see. So you have to do what’s right by the specific film and story. “

I grew up with the classic blue-and-grey Batman, so that suit will always hit me right in the nostalgia. But like Gunn, I’m not hung up on which costume they choose. At the end of the day, I just want a great Batman.

The Brave and the Bold Is Still Coming… At Some Point

Andy Muschietti is still attached to direct The Brave and The Bold, and while it feels like things have been slow going, Gunn said two months ago that “ We have a really, really good story now for what’s happening with Batman. ” He also touched upon the costume and why it’s not something he’s worried about much at the moment.

“ What matters is the character, the story, ” Gunn said, “ I think that’s one of the fun things about Batman though, is that there are so many expressions of Batman that are cool, and [having] different ways to access that character is one of the ways in which he’s so iconic. I don’t think it’s a matter of the blue and the grey or the black Batman. I think both those things are really cool. I like the detective Batman, but I also really like the fighter Batman, that’s just the brute that’s, you know, fighting. I like the silly ’50s Silver Age Batman, with Bat-Mite. I like all of these different versions of Batman. “

As far as who will play Batman in the DCU, that remains to be seen. Popular choices for the role among fans include Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher), Brandon Sklenar (1923), and Jensen Ackles (The Boys).

Do you have a preference for Batman’s DCU costume?