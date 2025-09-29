James Gunn has been watching 1923, but does this mean Brandon Sklenar could be Batman?

In a recent episode of the Peacemaker podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn mentioned he had been watching 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series. Brandon Sklenar, who stars in 1923 as Spencer Dutton, has been a fan favourite to take on the role of Batman in the DCU, with the actor even saying it’s been a “childhood dream” to play the Dark Knight.

Naturally, this has led some to assume that Gunn is doing a little Batman scouting, but the DC honcho told THR that he simply enjoys the show.

“ I’m watching [1923] because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one. That’s my favorite of all his shows, ” Gunn said. “ So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman. By the way, I love [Sklenar]. I think he’s great. I really do. I honestly think he’s great. “

However, although Sklenar may not necessarily be on Gunn’s radar for Batman, another member of the 1923 cast did catch his interest. “ I really like the young woman [Julia Schlaepfer] in 1923, ” he said. “ She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently. She’s Brandon’s [Sklenar] significant other in that series. ” Whether this “something” is a DCU project is unknown.

Although he could appear in another project first, Batman is set to be featured in The Brave and the Bold. There hasn’t been much movement beyond Andy Muschietti signing on to direct the film, but Gunn did provide a promising update on the project just last week. “ I think we have a really, really good story now for what’s happening with Batman, ” he said.

Gunn even mentioned that he does have a list of potential Batman actors. “ I have guys I like, ” he said. “ I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case. ” In addition to Sklenar, popular choices for the role among fans include Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) and Jensen Ackles (The Boys).

Would you like to see Brandon Sklenar as Batman in the DCU?