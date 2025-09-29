Movie News

James Gunn has been watching 1923, but does this mean Brandon Sklenar could be Batman?

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Brandon Sklenar, Batman, James GunnBrandon Sklenar, Batman, James Gunn

In a recent episode of the Peacemaker podcast, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn mentioned he had been watching 1923, the Yellowstone prequel series. Brandon Sklenar, who stars in 1923 as Spencer Dutton, has been a fan favourite to take on the role of Batman in the DCU, with the actor even saying it’s been a “childhood dream” to play the Dark Knight.

Naturally, this has led some to assume that Gunn is doing a little Batman scouting, but the DC honcho told THR that he simply enjoys the show.

I’m watching [1923] because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one. That’s my favorite of all his shows,” Gunn said. “So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman. By the way, I love [Sklenar]. I think he’s great. I really do. I honestly think he’s great.

However, although Sklenar may not necessarily be on Gunn’s radar for Batman, another member of the 1923 cast did catch his interest. “I really like the young woman [Julia Schlaepfer] in 1923,” he said. “She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently. She’s Brandon’s [Sklenar] significant other in that series.” Whether this “something” is a DCU project is unknown.

Related
The Housemaid: “sexy thriller” starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried unveils a batch of character posters

Although he could appear in another project first, Batman is set to be featured in The Brave and the Bold. There hasn’t been much movement beyond Andy Muschietti signing on to direct the film, but Gunn did provide a promising update on the project just last week. “I think we have a really, really good story now for what’s happening with Batman,” he said.

Gunn even mentioned that he does have a list of potential Batman actors. “I have guys I like,” he said. “I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.” In addition to Sklenar, popular choices for the role among fans include Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) and Jensen Ackles (The Boys).

Would you like to see Brandon Sklenar as Batman in the DCU?

Source: THR
Tags: , , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,221 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Brandon Sklenar News

See More

Latest Movie News

JoBlo Originals

What Happened to Jeffrey Jones?

Posted 3 hours ago
Fans may be curious as to why Jeffrey Jones wasn’t in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. There's a good reason folks. This one gets dark.
The Black PhoneThe Black Phone

Horror Movie News

Black Phone 2: Everything We Know

Posted 4 hours ago
Universal and Blumhouse are making Black Phone 2, and here's everything we know about the Scott Derrickson sequel
Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

The Best Cynthia Rothrock Movies

Posted 4 days ago
Cynthia Rothrock is one of the best movie martial artists of all time. We pay tribute to "Lady Dragon" by counting down her best movies.

Top Celebrity Stories!