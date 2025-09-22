Movie News

James Gunn gives update on The Brave and the Bold: “We have a really, really good story now”

By
Posted 3 hours ago
The Brave and the Bold was one of the first projects James Gunn announced for the new DCU, but there hasn’t been much movement beyond Andy Muschietti signing on to direct the film.

While appearing on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast, Gunn finally provided a promising update for The Brave and the Bold, saying, “I think we have a really, really good story now for what’s happening with Batman.” The film is expected to find Bruce Wayne fighting alongside his son Damian Wayne, who will be Robin.

Gunn was also asked about the costume for DCU Batman — would he finally wear the blue and grey or stick with the black and dark grey look he’s sported in most of his live-action movies — but it doesn’t sound like that’s on his radar right now.

There’s a religious aspect to some of this stuff that’s very uncomfortable,” Gunn said. “Should Batman have white eyes? That’s a big subject of conversation. It’s like, ‘Guys, that’s really what matters?’ But those are the things they care about. Should his utility belt be yellow? Should he have the yellow crest around the bat? All of that sort of stuff. None of those things are what’s most important to me. What matters is the character, the story.

He continued, “I think that’s one of the fun things about Batman though, is that there are so many expressions of Batman that are cool, and [having] different ways to access that character is one of the ways in which he’s so iconic. I don’t think it’s a matter of the blue and the grey or the black Batman. I think both those things are really cool. I like the detective Batman, but I also really like the fighter Batman, that’s just the brute that’s, you know, fighting. I like the silly ’50s Silver Age Batman, with Bat-Mite. I like all of these different versions of Batman.

As far as who will play Batman in the DCU, that remains to be seen. However, in a recent interview, Gunn said, “I have guys I like. I have guys that are at the top of the list. One actor in particular… a pretty big star, wants to be Batman. We’ve talked about it, but I don’t think that’s the case.” Popular choices for the role among fans include Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher), Brandon Sklenar (1923), and Jensen Ackles (The Boys).

Source: 2 Bears, 1 Cave
