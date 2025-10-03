Is James Gunn changing Damian Wayne’s parentage for The Brave and the Bold?

Holy sacrilege, Batman! Is James Gunn changing Damian Wayne’s parentage for his upcoming Batman film, The Brave and the Bold? Okay, everybody. Let’s calm down. Mr. Gunn doesn’t need any more headaches, so let’s make sure we get this right. Yes, Gunn plans to create a new Batman movie for the DCU’s Gods and Monsters arc, and he could take some liberties with my favorite Robin, Damian Wayne.

Speaking with IGN, Gunn revealed that Damian’s parentage is “in flux” for The Brave and the Bold. For the uninitiated, Damian Wayne is the lethal son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, the daughter of Ra’s al Ghul. In the comics, Talia raises Damian for a portion of his early life, training him to be a deadly member of the League of Assassins. As part of his rite of passage, Damian visits his father Bruce in Gotham City. Damian respects his father’s vow to become Gotham’s Dark Knight, and joins the cause as Batman’s latest Robin.

“No, I think you have to wait to see the movie,” Gunn told IGN about discovering changes to the Bat-formula. “Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn’t take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to… Listen, first of all, I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth.”

My question is this: If Talia isn’t Damian’s mother, who is? How would a chance as monumental as this sit with hardcore fans? Is Gunn that eager to have the entirety of the Batman fandom up his ass about Damian Wayne? The faux outrage will be mighty. Only time will tell. Look, I have a lot of faith in Gunn’s ability to deliver, but I do think he’s playing with fire by mentioning that Damian’s parentage could be different than letting it hang like this. I hope you know what you’re doing, bud.

As for Batman, who do you think should play the legendary Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold? Let us know in the comments section below.