The Brave and the Bold director confirms Robert Pattinson won’t be the DCU’s Batman

Beyond a heavily silhouetted appearance in Creature Commandos, Batman has yet to be formally introduced in the DCU. There has been speculation that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is considering making Robert Pattinson the DCU’s Dark Knight, but The Brave and the Bold director Andy Muschietti doesn’t think that will happen.
While appearing on Radio TU (translated by Reel Anarchy), Muschietti said, “As everyone knows, the Batman featured in The Brave and the Bold will belong to the new DC universe. It’s quite obvious that Matt Reeves’ Batman is not part of this new universe. However, DC and Warner Bros. are moving forward with the second part of Reeves’ Batman series, which, as widely reported, is expected to release around 2027. This means the next Batman movie will take some time before it sees the light of day.“
Muschietti continued, “Releasing two Batman films simultaneously would be counterproductive. What DC is doing is creating a strategy to ensure these two films don’t conflict with each other. Regarding my involvement in the project, there are good intentions for now. They want to do the movie with me, and I want to do it as well. I’m eager to work on the film. We are talking about the story and the tone.“
As Muschietti mentioned, the release of The Batman sequel was recently pushed back by a full year. The film is now slated for an October 1, 2027 release, but director Matt Reeves has confirmed it will start shooting this year. As far as Pattinson becoming the DCU’s Batman, Reeves was open to it if it made sense. “Sure, yeah, yeah, yeah. I mean, it really comes down to whether or not it makes sense,” Reeves said on the Golden Globes red carpet. “What’s been great is there was a story that I wanted to tell that we’re calling The Epic Crime Saga which is the thrust of what we wanted to do. It’s been important to me to be able to play that out. James and Peter have been really, really great about that and they’re letting us do that. What the future brings, I can’t really tell you. I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part II shooting and to make it something special which is, of course, the most important thing.“
