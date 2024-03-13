The Bride!: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake gets a 2025 release date

Several months ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to direct a film called The Bride , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE). At first, we heard that the movie was being made for the Netflix streaming service, but it’s actually set up at Warner Bros. – and the studio has just announced that they will be giving Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! (yes, there’s an exclamation point in the title) a theatrical release, IMAX screens included, on October 3, 2025.

The first two cast members Gyllenhaal secured for the project were her The Dark Knight co-star Christian Bale and her husband Peter Sarsgaard. Since then, the cast has grown with the additions of Penelope Cruz, Jessie Buckley, and Annette Bening. Quotes from Bale have indicated that he may be playing Frankenstein’s Monster in the film. Production List had reported the following line-up of cast and characters: “Cruz as the bride Myrna, Bale as Frankenstein, and Sarsgaard playing a detective.” But a later report described Buckley as “the star” of the film, so there’s some confusion over who’s playing the titular Bride.

The Bride! has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

Are you interested in The Bride! and are you glad to hear it's getting a Halloween season 2025 release?