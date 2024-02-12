Christian Bale will shave his head and possibly eat fertilizer for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Bride of Frankenstein remake

Several months ago, word leaked out that Maggie Gyllenhaal was set to direct a film called The Bride , a new take on the concept of the 1935 classic The Bride of Frankenstein (watch it HERE), for the Netflix streaming service. At that time, Gyllenhaal had even already secured two cast members for the film: her The Dark Knight co-star Christian Bale and her husband Peter Sarsgaard. Penelope Cruz, Jessie Buckley, and Annette Bening have since joined the cast as well, and The Bride is gearing up to start filming in New York on March 4th. With just weeks to go until he has to report to set, Bale has revealed that he will be shaving head for the movie… and he might have to eat fertilizer for it as well.

The Hollywood Reporter caught up with Bale at the groundbreaking ceremony for a sixteen year passion project of his, a village of homes in Palmdale, California where foster siblings can live under one roof. When they asked him what’s next on his film schedule, he answered, “ I’ve got to shave my head next week (for The Bride). I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, ‘What’s wrong with Bale? What’s up with him?’ I said, ‘Just let me get through the groundbreaking and then I’ll be off to join you.’ I’ll be working with the wonderful Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley and so many talented actors in the cast. ” He jokingly added, “ I’ve got to get busy getting on the rack, breaking my bones and eating lots of fertilizer or something to try and grow. ” Indicating that he’s playing Frankenstein’s Monster in the film.

The Bride (which may not end up going with that title, as The Hollywood Reporter says it’s currently untitled) has the following synopsis: A lonely Frankenstein travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.

Production List had reported the following line-up of cast and characters: “Cruz as the bride Myrna, Bale as Frankenstein, and Sarsgaard playing a detective.” But a later report described Buckley as “the star” of the film, so there’s a chance she’s playing the bride.

This isn’t a Universal project, but it wouldn’t be the first Bride of Frankenstein remake to be made by a different company. In 1985, Columbia Pictures brought us another movie simply called The Bride, which starred Sting as Baron Charles Frankenstein, Jennifer Beals as Eva (the bride) and Clancy Brown as Viktor (the monster). A few years ago, it was announced that Scarlett Johansson was going to star in a similar project called Bride for A24 and Apple, but that still hasn’t made it into production.

Are you looking forward to seeing Christian Bale play Frankenstein’s Monster in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s take on The Bride of Frankenstein? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.