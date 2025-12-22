Disney shifts release dates for Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars and Pixar’s Gatto

Disney is playing a little release date shuffle as we enter the final weeks of 2025. The studio has pushed the release of Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars from March 27, 2026 to August 28, 2026. But they’ve also moved up Pixar’s Gatto from June 18, 2027 to March 5, 2027.

The Dog Stars will face a little competition on its new date, as Coyote vs. Acme is set to open on the same day, as well as the Cliffhanger reboot. As for Gatto‘s new home, Michael B. Jordan’s reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair is already on that date, as well as an untitled Warner Bros. movie.

What’s The Dog Stars About?

Based on the novel by Peter Heller, The Dog Stars is set nine years after a flu pandemic wipes out most of humanity, watching as a grieving pilot and his loyal dog cling to survival in a remote Colorado airfield. Haunted by loss and driven by a mysterious radio transmission, he sets out on a dangerous journey through a ravaged landscape in search of hope, connection, and a reason to keep living.

The film stars Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Josh Brolin, Guy Pearce, and Benedict Wong. Shortly after wrapping the film, Ridley Scott said it might be his best movie. “ The one I just finished, The Dog Stars, [shot for just 34 days], ” he said. “ It’s the speed of a TV show, but maybe my best movie. Every movie is a discovery of who you are, and making choices about actors. Before I speak to anybody, I look at everything they’ve done. I cast Jacob Elordi, Margaret Qualley, Guy Pearce, and Josh Brolin. Frequently, the biggest thing I’m good at is casting. If they’re available, normally I get them. “

And Gatto?

Set in Italy, Gatto follows a black cat named Nero who begins questioning whether he’s lived the right life. The description reads: “ A partial music-lover —at least, his tail is— and non-swimming feline who is indebted to a local feline mob boss, Nero, finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship with Maya, a street artist who adopts him against his will. ” The film is directed by Enrico Casarosa, who also helmed Pixar’s other Italian-set movie, Luca.