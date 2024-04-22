The Exorcism: Russell Crowe horror film gets a June release date

The supernatural thriller The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, is set to receive a North American theatrical release in June

By

Russell Crowe recently played real-life exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the supernatural horror film The Pope’s Exorcist, which could turn out to be a franchise starter… but before Crowe made that movie, he made a different supernatural thriller that deals with exorcism. Four and a half years have gone by since it was announced that Crowe had signed on to star in a film that was then known as The Georgetown Project, with Joshua John Miller directing. Now retitled The Exorcism, that film has been acquired by Vertical for a North American theatrical release that’s scheduled for June 7th. The streaming rights are in the hands of Shudder.

Coming our way from Miramax, producer Kevin Williamson, and Outerbanks Entertainment, The Exorcism sees Crowe taking on the role of Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

Crowe is joined in the cast by Ryan Simpkins (Fear Street Part Two – 1978), Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water), Chloe Bailey (Praise This), Adam Goldberg (The Equalizer), David Hyde Pierce (Frasier), Samantha Mathis (Broken Arrow), Tracey Bonner (Creepshow), and Adrian Pasdar (Near Dark).

Miller directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with M.A. Fortin. The duo previously wrote The Final Girls and developed the USA television series Queen of the South. A former actor with several horror credits to his name (including Near Dark), Joshua John Miller also happens to be the son of Jason Miller, who played Father Karras in The Exorcist, a supernatural horror film that was partly filmed in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C. So it’s interesting to see that elements of this story reflect Miller’s own life. The Final Girls was also about the child of a popular genre star.

Miller and Fortin had this to say about the distribution deal, “Vertical has been a great partner in helping us complete and realize our vision for this story. Their level of enthusiasm and support are rare to find.

Vertical Partner Peter Jarowey added, “Joshua has a profound expertise in this genre, and we applaud his creation of a film that reverently nods to classic horror while adding a fresh twist. We want to thank everyone at Miramax for their partnership and are looking forward to bringing the film to theatres nationwide this summer.

Williamson produced The Exorcism with Ben Fast and Bill Block. Padraic McKinley, Scott Putman, Andrew Golov, and Thom Zadra serve as executive producers.

Are you interested in The Exorcism? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
A full trailer for director Ishana Night Shyamalan's thriller The Watchers, starring Dakota Fanning, has been unveiled
The Watchers trailer: Dakota Fanning stars in Ishana Night Shyamalan thriller
The supernatural thriller The Exorcism, starring Russell Crowe, is set to receive a North American theatrical release in June
The Exorcism: Russell Crowe horror film gets a June release date
The slasher movie Founders Day, starring Amy Hargreaves and Devin Druid, is set to receive a digital release in May
Founders Day: Amy Hargreaves, Devin Druid slasher gets a May digital release date
Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny says the Fede Alvarez-directed film will have everything fans hope to see in an Alien movie
Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny says the film will deliver everything fans want
View All

About the Author

15049 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Russell Crowe News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles