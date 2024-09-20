Terrifier 4: Damien Leone confirms Art the Clown will return for more carnage

The much-anticipated Terrifier 3 had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest today, and during a Q&A following the movie, director Damien Leone was asked what’s next for the franchise. “ I love that you’re still thinking about the next one after [watching all] that, ” Leone said. “ So — yes, there will be a Terrifier 4. “

Leone wouldn’t spill any details on what’s to come in Terrifier 4, but it’s a good bet that audiences will be in store for more over-the-top gruesome kills. As for Terrifier 3, the sequel takes place five years after the events of the last movie during the Christmas season. Many classic Christmas horror movies serve as inspiration, including Tales from the Crypt installment All Through the House and Black Christmas. “ That’s one of my favorite subgenres of horror — Christmas horror, ” Leone said. “ I just love that tone. It’s the perfect marriage of horror and Christmas. So that was a big inspiration. And then obviously there’s a lot of Black Christmas homages in this movie. Just that combination of being terrified and cozy at the same time — I mean, there’s nothing cozier than Christmas […] And then [you] just [take as much advantage of] that as possible, and add as much sacrilege. “

“ After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives, ” reads the description for Terrifier 3. “ As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe. “

The film features David Howard Thornton reprising the role of Art the Clown alongside Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria, Chris Jericho as Burke, and Daniel Roebuck as Santa. Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Jon Abrahams, and Clint Howard are also set to appear in the film. Terrifier 3 will debut in theaters on October 11th.