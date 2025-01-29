Damien Leone teases Terrifier 4 script, which will finally reveal the origin of Art the Clown

Damien Leone says Terrifier 4 will finally reveal the origin of Art the Clown, but is this something fans really want to know?

After the enormous success of Terrifier 3, there never should have been any doubt that Damien Leone would be hard at work on Terrifier 4 as soon as possible. The writer/director took to X today to show off the script for Terrifier 4, which he promises will be “ a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional and utterly satisfying conclusion. ” He also teased that the film will finally reveal the origin of Art the Clown, the diabolical murderer who has practiced his macabre artistry on the unwilling flesh of his victims across the franchise.

Thank you for all the bday wishes 🙏Figure I’d give you a present in return! The script for Terrifier 4 is in the works and it’s shaping up to be a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional and utterly satisfying conclusion. P.s., I will finally reveal Art’s origin 😉🤡 pic.twitter.com/TBnG4zfp34 — Damien Leone (@damienleone) January 29, 2025

Now, I’ll admit that I’m not fully versed in Terrifier lore, but do fans really want the origin of Art the Clown spelled out? Is this something better left mysterious, or are you dying to know what he’s all about? Sound off in the comments, and let us know.

Our own Tyler Nichols was a big fan of Terrifier 3, calling it the best of the franchise so far. “ The entire opening sequence is ridiculously impressive. It’s pretty much what you would expect from a slasher but it ramps things up so quickly and heads firmly into: ‘Did they just do that?’ territory, ” Nichols wrote. “ It’s one of many iconic scenes that puts shocking kills at the forefront but makes sure not to skimp on the tension. There are great shots that fully utilize the Christmas atmosphere. The acting is much better this time around, with nearly everyone that returns improving their performances. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.