Damien Leone teases Terrifier 4 script, which will finally reveal the origin of Art the Clown

After the enormous success of Terrifier 3, there never should have been any doubt that Damien Leone would be hard at work on Terrifier 4 as soon as possible. The writer/director took to X today to show off the script for Terrifier 4, which he promises will be “a most epic, thrilling, nasty, horrifying, emotional and utterly satisfying conclusion.” He also teased that the film will finally reveal the origin of Art the Clown, the diabolical murderer who has practiced his macabre artistry on the unwilling flesh of his victims across the franchise.
Now, I’ll admit that I’m not fully versed in Terrifier lore, but do fans really want the origin of Art the Clown spelled out? Is this something better left mysterious, or are you dying to know what he’s all about? Sound off in the comments, and let us know.
Our own Tyler Nichols was a big fan of Terrifier 3, calling it the best of the franchise so far. “The entire opening sequence is ridiculously impressive. It’s pretty much what you would expect from a slasher but it ramps things up so quickly and heads firmly into: ‘Did they just do that?’ territory,” Nichols wrote. “It’s one of many iconic scenes that puts shocking kills at the forefront but makes sure not to skimp on the tension. There are great shots that fully utilize the Christmas atmosphere. The acting is much better this time around, with nearly everyone that returns improving their performances.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.
“After surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives,” reads the description for Terrifier 3. “As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.” The film features David Howard Thornton reprising the role of Art the Clown alongside Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Elliot Fullam as Jonathan, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria, Chris Jericho as Burke, and Daniel Roebuck as Santa. Tom Savini, Jason Patric, Antonella Rose, Krsy Fox, Jon Abrahams, and Clint Howard also appear.
