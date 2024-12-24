Terrifier star David Howard Thornton plays The Joker in new images from Jokers Wild

Terrifier star David Howard Thornton plays The Joker in new images from Jokers Wild, an upcoming horror short.

Joker's Wild, David Howard Thornton

After the massive success of Terrifier 3, David Howard Thornton is tackling another twisted clown with Jokers Wild, an upcoming horror short from Busted Knuckle Productions. We’ve got a handful of images featuring Thornton as the iconic DC villain, which you can check out below!

Thornton certainly looks the part thanks to some lovely makeup by Tatjana Bluchel, who previously worked with the Terrifier star on The Mean One.

The synopsis for Jokers Wild reads: “The Joker has finally captured Robin. Will the Dark Knight be able to save him in time, or will The Joker enact his most gruesome joke to date?” In addition to David Howard Thornton on The Joker, the short also stars Joel Leblanc as Robin and Hunter G. Williams as Batman. Jokers Wild was written and directed by Aaron W. Bennett, who also produced alongside Hunter G. Williams and Vanessa Leigh.

This isn’t the first time Thornton has stepped into the shoes of the Clown Prince of Crime; he also played the character in several episodes of the Nightwing: Escalation web series. The Joker happens to be one of Thornton’s favourites, and he recently revealed his desire to play the character for DC Studios. “The Joker is my favorite villain of all time, and that’s a character I would love to play myself one day,” Thornton told GamesRadar in October. “So hopefully someone like James Gunn gives me the opportunity to tackle that character because I would like to do a lot of fun things with him.

As for Terrifier 3, our own Tyler Nichols was a big fan of the blood-soaked sequel, calling it the best of the franchise so far. “The entire opening sequence is ridiculously impressive. It’s pretty much what you would expect from a slasher but it ramps things up so quickly and heads firmly into: ‘Did they just do that?’ territory,” Nichols wrote. “It’s one of many iconic scenes that puts shocking kills at the forefront but makes sure not to skimp on the tension. There are great shots that fully utilize the Christmas atmosphere. The acting is much better this time around, with nearly everyone that returns improving their performances.” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

