Guillermo del Toro questions AI’s value in continued rally against it

The topic of artificial intelligence is one of the most hot-button issues in Hollywood. Whether it comes down to its questionable usage in physical media or the role it played in last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike, most see it as a force that is by and large unethical or being wildly misused. Whether or not we circle the industry, we all have our thoughts on it. So, why not hear Guillermo del Toro’s fiery take on AI?

Speaking with the British Film Institute, Guillermo del Toro said that the use of artificial intelligence is extremely limited – probably more so than its supporters are giving it credit for, stating, “AI has demonstrated that it can do semi-compelling screensavers. That’s essentially that. The value of art is not how much it costs and how little effort it requires, it’s how much would you risk to be in its presence? How much would people pay for those screensavers? Are they gonna make them cry because they lost a son? A mother? Because they misspent their youth? F*ck no.”

Guillermo Del Toro on AI, emotion and the value of art.



Watch the full In Conversation on our YouTube channel.@RealGDT pic.twitter.com/XxO05Fpea7 — BFI (@BFI) September 17, 2024

Look, we’re not saying we are actively against the use of artificial intelligence across media, as certainly it can be used for good. But it’s when it’s costing jobs, limiting artistic creativity and encouraging laziness, then yes, that’s an issue that needs to constantly be addressed in Hollywood. While Guillermo del Toro might be minimizing its overall capabilities and some of its benefits, we do have to support any major filmmaker who will stand up against AI taking over in a way it shouldn’t.

Last year, Guillermo del Toro put AI on full blast, saying, “If anyone wants movies made by AI, let them get it immediately. I don’t care about people who want to be fulfilled and get something sh*tty, quickly.” Just for the heck of it, I typed in “guillermo del toro taking a stand against artificial intelligence” into an AI image generator and, well, it was sh*tty…but it sure was quick!

What are your takeaways from Guillermo del Toro’s continued stance against AI? Is there more to it than he thinks? Chime in in the comments section below.