The Fire Inside: Interview with Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Shields and directed Rachel Morrison

We sit down with the cast and director of Amazon/MGM’s inspiring sports biopic, The Fire Inside.

By

The story of boxer Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields certainly seems tailor-made for the big screen. Growing up in economically depressed Flint, Michigan, with an alcoholic mother and an incarcerated father, she became an unlikely gold medalist at the 2012 Summer Olympics in women’s boxing and went on to win again in 2016. Amazon/MGM’s The Fire Inside tells her story but does so in a way that gives the film a grounded, earthy vibe.

Recently, I was lucky enough to sit down with stars Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry (who plays Shields’s coach/ mentor) for an interesting talk in which they examined the roles mentors have played in their own lives, with the on-screen relationship mirrored their offscreen one. Shields, who’d never boxed before, also revealed how she trained for the film but then had to stay in shape for two years as the film was shut down due to COVID-19, only to restart in 2022. I also chatted with director Rachel Morrison, one of the biggest DP’s in the biz (Black Panther), who is making her directorial debut. She reveals why she chose this movie as her first time in the director’s seat and how she wanted to make the boxing in the film seem more grounded than in a typical boxing film.

Watch the interviews embedded above and read my review HERE!

icon More Interviews
The Fire Inside: Interview with Brian Tyree Henry, Ryan Shields and directed Rachel Morrison
Interview: Edward Norton and Monica Barbaro Talk A Complete Unknown
Awfully Good Movies: Surviving Christmas
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 races to a franchise-best preview with $6.5M while Disney’s Mufasa returns to the Pride Lands with $3.3M
View All

About the Author

5024 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest Movie News

Load more articles