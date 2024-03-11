The First Omen gets a 30 second promo ahead of April release

A 30 second promo has been released for the April release The First Omen, a prequel to the classic horror film The Omen

By

On April 5th, 20th Century Studios will be giving a theatrical release to The First Omen, which serves as a prequel to the 1976 horror classic The Omen (watch it HERE). The film stars Nell Tiger Free of the Apple TV+ series Servant, and with its release date just a few weeks away, a new promo / TV spot has been unveiled. If you want to see a 30 second preview of what The First Omen has in store for us, check out the video embedded above.

The First Omen was directed by Arkasha Stevenson, based on characters created by David Seltzer. Here’s the synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Free is joined in the cast by Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The film was produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine, with Tim Smith serving as executive producer with Whitney Brown and Gracie Wheelan. The First Omen has earned an R rating for violent content, grisly/disturbing images, and brief graphic nudity.

We first heard that a prequel to The Omen was in development way back in 2016. At that time, Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) was in talks to direct First Omen from a script by Ben Jacoby (Bleed). Later The Conjuring writers Chad and Carey Hayes came on board to work on the script, and they were followed by author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl). The film ended up in the hands of Arkasha Stevenson – who has previously directed episodes of the genre shows Channel ZeroLegion, and Brand New Cherry Flavor. Stevenson rewrote the script with her writing partner Tim Smith, then Firestarter‘s Keith Thomas worked on it as well.

The Omen (1976) was followed by Damien: Omen II in 1978, Omen III: The Final Conflict in 1981, Omen IV: The Awakening in 1991, and a 2006 remake. So this is the sixth entry in the film franchise.

Are you looking forward to The First Omen? What did you think of the new promo? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

the first omen poster

Source: Arrow in the Head
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
DeWanda Wise, who joined the Jurassic franchise in Jurassic World Dominion, doesn't expect to return for the new film
Jurassic World: DeWanda Wise doesn’t expect to return for new sequel, which films in the UK this year
A 30 second promo has been released for the April release The First Omen, a prequel to the classic horror film The Omen
The First Omen gets a 30 second promo ahead of April release
A trailer has been unveiled for Brandon Murphy's Snow Valley, a Barbara Crampton horror movie that has a March release date
Snow Valley trailer: Barbara Crampton horror movie gets March release date
A feature film adaptation of horror author's Grady Hendrix short story Ankle Snatcher is now set up at Sony
Ankle Snatcher: Grady Hendrix short story is getting a feature adaptation
View All

About the Author

14782 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest The First Omen News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles