Andy Serkis says release of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been pushed back a full year

The Hunt for Gollum director/star Andy Serkis says the release of the Lord of the Rings spinoff has been pushed back a full year.

By
The Lord of the Rings, The Hunt for Gollum, release delay

When The Hunt for Gollum was originally announced, the Lord of the Rings spin-off was given a tentative December 2026 release date. However, director Andy Serkis told The Direct at Fan Expo Vancouver 2025 that the film has been pushed back by a full year.

Yeah, it is not 2026. It was originally going to be December 2026. It is going to be December 2027,” Serkis said. “We are right at the beginning of the writing process. We will be prepping later this year. Prep takes a good chunk of time, six or seven months, and then we will be shooting next year. So, it backs into that December 2027 release date.

Related
Lord of the Rings writer really wants Viggo Mortensen to return for The Hunt for Gollum

The Hunt for Gollum takes place during the same time period as The Fellowship of the Ring, with co-writer Philippa Boyens saying that it’s set shortly before Frodo leave the Shire for Rivendell. It would begin with Gandalf tasking Aragorn with finding Gollum, so he doesn’t spill the beans about the One Ring to Sauron. Aragorn and Gandolf play key roles in the story, but it still remains to be seen if Viggo Mortensen and Ian McKellen will return. Both have expressed an interest, although the 85-year-old McKellen has said that they’d “better be quick” about it if they want him back.

As for Mortensen, Boyens explained late last year that the actor has been approached and they really want him to come back. “Honestly, that’s entirely going to be up to Viggo, collaboratively and we are at a very early stage,” she said. “I’ve spoken to Viggo, Andy [Serkis] has spoken to him, Peter [Jackson] has spoken to him, we’ve all spoken to each other and honestly, I cannot imagine anyone else playing Aragorn, but it will be completely and entirely up to Viggo.

Given that it’s been well over twenty-five years since Mortensen played Aragorn in The Fellowship of the Ring, some digital trickery would likely be needed to dial back the years. “I know Andy wants to work with him, but also, we don’t see this as like, using A.I. [technology], this is about a digital make-up, and whether Viggo does it or will entirely depends on how good the script is,” Boyens continued. “And he doesn’t have a script yet. So to be fair to Viggo, let’s see if we write a good enough role and that he can find enough in it to see that it’s a performance he wants to take on. After that, it’ll be between Viggo and Andy of how that is achieved.

Source: The Direct
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
The Lord of the Rings, The Hunt for Gollum, release delay
Andy Serkis says release of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum has been pushed back a full year
Star Trek: Khan
Star Trek: Khan announces main voice-cast for scripted audio series from Wrath of Kahn director
An Evening with The Dude: Jeff Bridges to host special screenings of The Big Lebowski with stories, photo ops, and more
9 1/2 Weeks: Kim Basinger quashes old feud rumors, says she loved working with Mickey Rourke
View All

About the Author

10590 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest The Lord of the Rings: Gollum News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles