The Instigators: Matt Damon is down for a sequel to the Apple TV+ heist comedy

The Instigators premiered on Apple TV+ last month, and while the streaming service hasn’t confirmed any specific numbers, it apparently did well enough that a sequel is a possibility. The heist comedy, directed by Doug Liman, stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck as reluctant partners who are tasked with robbing a corrupt politician of his ill-gained earnings. For his part, Damon is down to return for another installment.

“ That would be incredible if it happened, ” Damon told Deadline when asked about a sequel. “ Look, it was the greatest most fun group of people. Working with Casey and with Doug again after all those years, and Apple was just amazing the whole way. Casey and I were just talking about how great that whole rollout was, the way they handled the movie. They said that it was number one on all of the streaming, including the TV shows. So that’s wonderful; it just means that people are liking it as much as we liked making it. So yeah, that would be wonderful if that came to pass. “

Apple hasn’t dipped its toe into the realm of sequels too much, but a follow-up to The Instigators would not be the first for the streaming service. They’ve been planning a sequel to Tom Hanks’ WWII movie Greyhound, and it was recently revealed that a sequel to Wolfs was also in the works with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and writer/director Jon Watts set to return.

The official synopsis for The Instigators: “ Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to pull off a robbery of the ill-gained earnings of a corrupt politician. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police, but also backwards bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture—or worse. “

Reviews for the film were mixed, with our own Alex Maidy saying that while it wasn’t a bad movie, it was “ not nearly as good as it should have been. ” Still, he has plenty of praise for Damon and Affleck, but found that most of the supporting actors (who are quite good in their roles) never feel integral to the plot “ other than to prop up the flimsy narrative. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

I haven’t seen the film myself, so I’ll leave it to those of you who have: Should The Instigators get a sequel?