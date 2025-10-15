The Jetsons: Jim Carrey in talks to star in live-action remake of the classic animated series

You know the theme tune. Meet Jim Carrey. That’ll be stuck in your head all day. According to The Wrap, Jim Carrey is in talks to star in a live-action remake of The Jetsons for Warner Bros. Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World Dominion) is being eyed to direct, and is also in talks to write the script with Joe Epstein.

It’s still early days, so there are no details on who Carrey would play in the movie. Would he be stepping into the rocket shoes of George Jetson? Or perhaps another character? I could see him being a fantastic Mr. Spacely.

The Jetsons was produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions and originally aired from 1962 to 1963. Surprisingly, the show wasn’t too popular at the time and was cancelled after just one season. However, it found success in syndication and new episodes were produced from 1985 to 1987. The series revolves around George and Jane Jetson, their children Judy and Elroy and their dog Astro. They also have a robot maid named Rosie.

A live-action take on the space-age family has been in the works several times over the years, but none have managed to get off the launchpad. Back in 2017, ABC even ordered a pilot for a live-action series with Robert Zemeckis on board as executive producer, but the project ultimately fizzled out.

Carrey has spent the last several years playing Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. The films have been hugely successful, collectively grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. So naturally, a fourth film is in development and already slated for a March 19, 2027 release.

The actor has expressed a willingness to return for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, provided they have a good reason to do it. “ I’m definitely open. I’m open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea, and if I go, ‘That sounds fun,’ then I’ll do it, ” Carrey said. “ I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it’s something that interests me. I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans. There’s a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in and say, ‘How about if you do this?’ They’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together. “

Who do you think Jim Carrey will play in the live-action Jetsons movie?