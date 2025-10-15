Movie News

The Jetsons: Jim Carrey in talks to star in live-action remake of the classic animated series

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Jim Carrey, The Jetsons live-action movieJim Carrey, The Jetsons live-action movie

You know the theme tune. Meet Jim Carrey. That’ll be stuck in your head all day. According to The Wrap, Jim Carrey is in talks to star in a live-action remake of The Jetsons for Warner Bros. Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World Dominion) is being eyed to direct, and is also in talks to write the script with Joe Epstein.

It’s still early days, so there are no details on who Carrey would play in the movie. Would he be stepping into the rocket shoes of George Jetson? Or perhaps another character? I could see him being a fantastic Mr. Spacely.

The Jetsons was produced by Hanna-Barbera Productions and originally aired from 1962 to 1963. Surprisingly, the show wasn’t too popular at the time and was cancelled after just one season. However, it found success in syndication and new episodes were produced from 1985 to 1987. The series revolves around George and Jane Jetson, their children Judy and Elroy and their dog Astro. They also have a robot maid named Rosie.

Related
Arrow Video’s November Blu-ray and 4K releases include Deadly Friend, The Mask, Speak No Evil, and more!

A live-action take on the space-age family has been in the works several times over the years, but none have managed to get off the launchpad. Back in 2017, ABC even ordered a pilot for a live-action series with Robert Zemeckis on board as executive producer, but the project ultimately fizzled out.

Carrey has spent the last several years playing Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies. The films have been hugely successful, collectively grossing over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. So naturally, a fourth film is in development and already slated for a March 19, 2027 release.

The actor has expressed a willingness to return for Sonic the Hedgehog 4, provided they have a good reason to do it. “I’m definitely open. I’m open to the idea, and generally, they come to me with the next idea, and if I go, ‘That sounds fun,’ then I’ll do it,” Carrey said. “I don’t feel locked to anything in life, unless it’s something that interests me. I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies, and I love the fans. There’s a lot of really great energy around it, great responses, and the fans jump in and say, ‘How about if you do this?’ They’ve been super helpful. I think we’re all making this movie together.

Who do you think Jim Carrey will play in the live-action Jetsons movie?

Source: The Wrap
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,270 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Jim Carrey News

See More

JoBlo Originals

Interview With Artist Mike Giblin (Awesome Art)

Posted 4 months ago
For years, Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to...

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 5 days ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 1 week ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?