The Jolly Monkey trailer: The Asylum’s The Monkey mockbuster is in theatres today

Trailer: The Jolly Monkey, a mockbuster of The Monkey from The Asylum, is now in theatres and will reach On Demand tomorrow

Writer/director Osgood Perkins‘ feature film adaptation of the Stephen King short story The Monkey reached theatres last week – and now, a mockbuster from The Asylum called The Jolly Monkey has joined it on the big screen! You can watch the trailer for The Jolly Monkey in the embed above.

The feature directorial debut of Ryan Ebert, who has previously written the likes of Heretics, Shark Warning, Megalodon: The Frenzy, Shark Side of the Moon, Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood, Apocalypse of Ice, and San Andreas Mega Quake, the film has the following synopsis: Upon their mother’s death, siblings Jenny and Marshall return to renovate her crumbling motel, The Jolly Monkey. But as they work, a deadly force tied to their family’s dark past emerges, forcing them to face terrifying truths if they want to survive.

Dominic Keating (Star Trek: Enterprise), Jane Hajduk (Year by the Sea), Anthony Jensen (Snow White and the Seven Samurai), Courtney Fulk (General Hospital), Lisa Cole (A Deadly Threat to My Family), Landon Jacob Lee (24 Hours to D-Day), Aria Surrec (Would It Kill You to Laugh?), Zack Gold (Pam & Tommy), Saskia Norman (Emerging from the Silence), and newcomer Neirin Winter star.

As of today, The Jolly Monkey can be seen on the big screen in the following theatres: Laemmle Glendale (Glendale, CA) – Aurora Cineplex (Roswell, GA) – Film Noir Cinema (Brooklyn, NY) – Hickory Ridge Cinemas (Brunswick, OH) – Trylon Cinema (Minneapolis, MN)

If none of those theatres are near you, don’t worry, you still won’t have to wait long to see the movie, as it’s set to receive an On Demand release tomorrow, March 1st.

The Asylum has brought us many mockbusters over the years, including The Twisters, Road Wars: Max Fury, The Exorcists, Battle for Pandora, Bullet Train Down, Jurassic Domination, Top Gunner, Battle Star Wars, Alien Predator, Triassic World, Tomb Invader, Atlantic Rim, Abraham Lincoln vs. Zombies, Almighty Thor, Thor: God of Thunder, AVH: Alien vs. Hunter, Transmorphers, Snakes on a Train, The Da Vinci Treasure, War of the Worlds, Hillside Cannibals, and many more.

What did you think of The Jolly Monkey trailer? Will you be watching this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment below.