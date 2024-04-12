The Killing Kind thriller series moves from Paramount+ to Hulu

Emma Appleton (The Witcher) and Colin Morgan (Humans) star in the thriller series The Killing Kind , which has just been acquired by the Hulu streaming service… and if the show sounds familiar to you, like it’s something you might have seen while browsing the Paramount+ service, there’s good reason for that. As Deadline explains, “ The Killing Kind was originally a Paramount+ Original and commissioned out of the UK. It was one of several local Paramount+ dramas that launched only to be yanked from the streamer overnight earlier this year, much to the ire of viewers. ” The shows were removed from Paramount+ as the streamer sought to cut costs and shift to “favoring its Hollywood-style content.”

Now the show has a new home, and it will be available to watch on Hulu as of May 14th.

Based on the novel of the same name by Jane Casey (pick up a copy HERE), The Killing Kind is a six hour adaptation that follows Ingrid Lewis, a successful defense attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse.

The book is said to tell the story of “a breathless game of cat and mouse” with “heart-stopping twists.” It has the following description: As a barrister, Ingrid Lewis is used to dealing with tricky clients, but no one has ever come close to John Webster. After Ingrid defended Webster against a stalking charge, he then turned on her – following her, ruining her relationship, even destroying her home. Now, Ingrid believes she has finally escaped his clutches. But when one of her colleagues is run down on a busy London road, Ingrid is sure she was the intended victim. And then Webster shows up at her door… Webster claims Ingrid is in danger – and that only he can protect her. Stalker or savior? Murderer or protector? The clock is ticking for Ingrid to decide. Because the killer is ready to strike again.

The Killing Kind comes our way from Eleventh Hour Films, which is backed by Sony Pictures Television. Zara Hayes directed the show, and also wrote the adaptation with Jonathan Stewart.

Eve Gutierrez and Paula Cuddy of Eleventh Hour Films had this to say about the Hulu deal: “ We are delighted that The Killing Kind is set to launch on Hulu in the U.S. It’s the perfect home for our sexy, edge of the seat, rollercoaster thriller – with mesmerizing performances from Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan. “

Are you glad to hear The Killing Kind has found a new home at Hulu? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.