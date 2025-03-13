A teaser trailer for Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck puts Tom Hiddleston at the center of a gripping Stephen King story

A teaser for Mike Flanagan’s (Midnight Mass, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House) adaptation of the Stephen King novella The Life of Chuck is here to punch you in the heart and leave you feeling reflective about life and all its wonders. The Life of Chuck teaser trailer comes from NEON, which scooped up the rights to release the People’s Choice Award-winning drama starring Tom Hiddleston and an A-list cast of Hollywood greats. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for King to hit me with a Shawshank Redemption-level story. Can he pull it off with Mike Flanagan by his side? We’ll find out when the film comes to theaters on May 30, 2025.

Variety posted a description for The Life of Chuck in September, saying, “Adapted from Stephen King’s 2020 novella, The Life of Chuck stars Tom Hiddleston and is directed by Mike Flanagan. Billed as a ‘life-affirming’ story about an ordinary man named Charles Krantz, the film is split into three distinct chapters that unfurl in reverse chronological order and are set against the backdrop of a world that appears to be slowly crumbling.”

The Life of Chuck stars Tom Hiddleston as Charles Krantz, with Karen Gillan and Harvey Guillén sharing the top of the bill. Mia Sara, David Dastmalchian, Matthew Lillard, Annalise Basso, Samanta Sloyan, Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Carl Lumbly, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, Lauren LaVera, and Q’orianka Kilcher.

NEON’s The Life of Chuck teaser trailer reminds us that life is fleeting, and we all live against borrowed time. As the clocks tick and tock, Hiddleston’s Charlie opines about the universe and his place within it. The teaser is exceptionally moody, enigmatic, and minimalistic in plot detail. I’m digging it. It’s a nice change from the bam-boom-pow trailers we typically get, and they didn’t tease the footage with a 3-second bumper at the start. Thank you, NEON!

JoBlo’s Chris Bumbray saw The Life of Chuck at TIFF, saying it was one of his Top 10 Films from the annual event. In his review, Chris writes, “Ultimately, Life of Chuck is different for Flanagan because he can fully explore the rich characterizations that define his work without hitting those genre beats. While that might limit his audiences, his fans (of which I am one) will undoubtedly appreciate this detour and find The Life of Chuck a bittersweet tearjerker. More than anything, it’s a warning that our time on earth is limited and that it’s best to find joy wherever we can, even in the most fleeting moments.”

What do you think about NEON’s The Life of Chuck teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.