The Mandalorian and Grogu director Jon Favreau teases the film: “Mando has changed his priorities”

It’s been six years since the release of the last Star Wars movie, but at long last, the space opera will be back where it belongs. The Mandalorian and Grogu will bring the fan favourite characters to the big screen, and director Jon Favreau teased to Empire that Din Djarin’s priorities have changed since the Disney+ series.

“ The Mandalorian has changed his priorities, ” Favreau said. “ One of the last things we say [in Season 3] is, like, ‘I don’t want to go out there and just be a hired gun. I want to work for the good guys.’ ” This means that Mando will be working more closely with the New Republic, which includes Colonel Ward (Sigourney Weaver) and Zeb Orrelios. “ Now we get to really have fun with him, ” Favreau teased. “ He’s such a compelling character, even if you’ve never seen Rebels, between the voice, the swagger, and the physical ability. “

However, the primary focus is still on Din Djarin and Grogu. “ That central relationship, as they go off and face adventure together, that’s the underpinning of the film, ” he said. “ Star Wars is always about progression and growth and characters evolving, sometimes for the good, sometimes for the bad. It’s about apprenticeship, it’s about one generation teaching the next. There’s more growth that happens over the course of the film. ” Empire also dropped a new image of the two heroes.

The official synopsis reads: “ The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. “

While I’m sure the film will be fun, the teaser trailer left me strangely unmoved. What we saw struck me as more of an extended episode than something that needs to be seen on the big screen. Perhaps that’s a testament to the excellent production values of the series, but I still can’t help feeling like I wanted more. I know, it’s just a teaser, and a lot can change between now and when the film is released. Speaking of, The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to hit theaters on May 22, 2026.