The adventure continues as the teaser trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu premieres online

The long wait is over. The first Star Wars film to be hitting the big screen since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker is on its way. Lucasfilm has just dropped the teaser trailer to the film The Mandalorian and Grogu, which is the continuing adventures of the mega-popular Disney+ series, The Mandalorian. The poster has also been released and the look of the marketing seems to be going for a retro 50s B-movie look with its poster design and throwback title design.

The official synopsis from Disney reads,

“The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with music composed by Ludwig Göransson.”

As stated by the synopsis, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, who were both instrumental in making the series on Disney+, return to bring the story to the big screen. And Sigourney Weaver joins the fray. There are yet to be further details revealed. “I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.” Kathleen Kennedy added, “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

In addition to The Mandalorian movie, we’ve also got Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s post-Rise of Skywalker film about Rey (Daisy Ridley) rebuilding the Jedi Order. Dave Filoni is also said to be developing a New Republic movie, which will tie together the stories featured in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

The Madalorian and Grogu has also been filmed for IMAX and will be releasing in theaters on May 22, 2026.

