Charli xcx has a thousand voices in her ear in the new trailer for the mockumentary The Moment

In The Moment, a rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut. A24 tries their hand at a music mockumentary and while there are many zany things that can remind people of This is Spinal Tap, a lot of the nature of the film seems to try to capture the fast-paced life of a popstar on tour. There are record execs trying to prolong their working relationship with her and questioning the direction of her career. There are adoring fans. There are managers trying to guide her into their idea of her image. Good or bad, it seems like the intense attention never stops.

A24 has now released a new trailer for The Moment. In the erratic trailer, Charli xcx endures the life of a rising pop star, which comes with an incredible amount of pressure, expectations, and pitfalls. Whether Charli’s self-conscious about a new dance move, apprehensive about the lighting of her multi-million dollar stage show, or surviving interactions with adoring fans, there’s seemingly no end to the barrage of presumptive gestures and unspoken duties of a pop princess. A scene depicts her ranting, “Everybody’s like ‘What do you want? What do you want? What do you want?’ Well, I don’t f*cking know what I f*cking want!”

While the film is not entirely autobiographical, Charli xcx has hinted that the mockumentary is a biting industry satire that reflects her own experiences. “It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen,” she said in an October interview with Vanity Fair. The Moment marks the feature directorial debut of Aidan Zamiri, a veteran music video and commercial director behind Charli XCX’s “360” video and Billie Eilish’s video for “Birds of a Feather.”

Directed by Aidan Zamiri, the film is based on an original idea by Charli xcx, who leads a cast that also includes Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, and Alexander Skarsgård.

The Moment opens in theaters everywhere on Friday, January 30.

What do you think of the trailer? Sound off below!



Subscribe to our weekly newsletter Get the latest movie and TV news, first looks, reviews, and interviews, straight from the JoBlo crew to your inbox.