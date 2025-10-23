The Pink Panther series 4K Blu-ray release has extensive new details revealed

It was recently announced that the Blu-ray label Kino Lorber is set to bring the original Peter Sellers series to ultra-HD clarity as 4K Blu-rays have now been announced. Blu-ray.com revealed that the boutique label is preparing for the release of the five movies in the Sellers franchise. Previously, there was no release date disclosed, nor any news of extra features. There are now street dates for each film for December 16, 2025. However; Return of the Pink Panther is said to be scheduled in early 2026. Additionally, we now have extensive details about the ultra-HD releases (except for Return of the Pink Panther), which you can check out below!

THE PINK PANTHER (1963)

In this first film of the beloved comic series, dashing European thief Sir Charles Lytton (David Niven) plans to steal a diamond, but he’s not the only one with his eyes on the famous jewel known as the “Pink Panther.” His nephew George (Robert Wagner) also aims to make off with the gem, and to frame Charles for the crime. Blundering French police inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers) intercedes, but finds his career — and his freedom — jeopardized.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

The Pink Panther Story: Documentary (28:44) SD

Behind the Feline – The Cartoon Phenomenon: Featurette (10:52) SD

The Coolest Cat in Cortina – A Conversation with Robert Wagner: Featurette (10:56) SD

An Italian Indian – The Pink Panther Princess with Claudia Cardinale: Featurette (11:11) SD

Diamonds – Beyond the Sparkle: Featurette (6:55) SD

The Tip Toe Life of a Cat Burglar – A Conversation with Former Jewel Thief Bill Mason: Featurette (9:45) SD

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 16.

A SHOT IN THE DARK (1964)

A chambermaid at the Ballon residence in Paris is accused of murdering her lover. Against the wishes of Chief Inspector Dreyfuss, the infamous Clouseau is assigned to the case. Death follows the maid wherever she goes, yet Clouseau is stubbornly convinced of her innocence.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Back to the Start – Origin of The Pink Panther with Walter Mirisch: Featurette (23:10) HD

Blake Edwards and Julie Andrews on The Dick Cavett Show (7:06) SD

Five Theatrical Trailers (9:54) SD

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 16.

THE PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN (1976)

Just released from a mental hospital, Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) intends to off Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers), a former underling whose blundering drove the lawman around the bend. Dreyfus captures a scientist, ordering him to create a weapon that will destroy the planet, and threatens world leaders with annihilation unless they hand over his nemesis. Meanwhile, Clouseau goes to England to look for the vanished scientist, and his obliviousness turns out to be an asset.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Panther Musings – A Life in Films with Lesley-Anne Down: Featurette (21:49) HD

A Cut Above – Editing the Pink Panther Films with Alan Jones: Featurette (24:31) HD

Clouseau, the Greatest Fumbler in the World: 1976 Featurette (7:18) SD

Four Theatrical Trailers (5:54)

Four TV Spots (2:56)

Four Radio Spots (2:55)

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 16.

REVENGE OF THE PINK PANTHER (1978)

When French drug kingpin Philippe Douvier (Robert Webber) learns that he’s losing the respect of New York mob bosses, he decides to murder Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers) to regain his reputation. After a case of mistaken identity, Clouseau is declared dead, much to the delight of his former boss, Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom). When Clouseau reemerges, he teams up with Douvier’s ex-lover, Simone LeGree (Dyan Cannon), to break up the drug trafficking operation.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

Two Theatrical Trailers (3:04)

Five TV Spots (1:57)

Five Radio Spots (2:21)

STREET DATE: DECEMBER 16.