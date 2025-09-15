The Peter Sellers Pink Panther collection sneaks on over to 4K Blu-ray from Kino Lorber

While Steve Martin filled the shoes of Inspector Clouseau for the Pink Panther reboot films in the early aughts, Eddie Murphy had confirmed that he will be occupying the character in a new reboot sometime in the near future. While promoting his most recent project, The Pickup, the comedic actor ran down the list of his upcoming projects. The iconic star said, “I’m getting ready to do a George Clinton, Parliament-Funkadelic. I’m getting ready to do George Clinton. (I’ve) already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be — I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther.”

But before Murphy begins his own hunt for the pink jewel, the Blu-ray label Kino Lorber is set to bring the original Peter Sellers series to ultra-HD clarity as 4K Blu-rays have now been announced. Blu-ray.com reveals that the boutique label is preparing for the release of the five movies in the Sellers franchise. As of now, no street date nor extra details of the release have been announced.

The descriptions read,

THE PINK PANTHER (1963)

In this first film of the beloved comic series, dashing European thief Sir Charles Lytton (David Niven) plans to steal a diamond, but he’s not the only one with his eyes on the famous jewel known as the “Pink Panther.” His nephew George (Robert Wagner) also aims to make off with the gem, and to frame Charles for the crime. Blundering French police inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers) intercedes, but finds his career — and his freedom — jeopardized.

A SHOT IN THE DARK (1964)

A chambermaid at the Ballon residence in Paris is accused of murdering her lover. Against the wishes of Chief Inspector Dreyfuss, the infamous Clouseau is assigned to the case. Death follows the maid wherever she goes, yet Clouseau is stubbornly convinced of her innocence.

RETURN OF THE PINK PANTHER (1975)

After he lets a robbery transpire right under his nose, the ever-bumbling Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers) is suspended by Chief Inspector Dreyfus (Herbert Lom). But, when the famed Pink Panther diamond is stolen from the National Museum in Lugash, the Shah requests Clouseau’s assistance, and he’s reinstated. Clouseau quickly concludes that the thief must be the infamous Phantom, against whom he has a grudge, but the inspector’s instincts are, as usual, wrong.

PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN (1976)

Just released from a mental hospital, Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom) intends to off Inspector Clouseau (Peter Sellers), a former underling whose blundering drove the lawman around the bend. Dreyfus captures a scientist, ordering him to create a weapon that will destroy the planet, and threatens world leaders with annihilation unless they hand over his nemesis. Meanwhile, Clouseau goes to England to look for the vanished scientist, and his obliviousness turns out to be an asset.

REVENGE OF THE PINK PANTHER (1978)

When French drug kingpin Philippe Douvier (Robert Webber) learns that he’s losing the respect of New York mob bosses, he decides to murder Chief Inspector Jacques Clouseau (Peter Sellers) to regain his reputation. After a case of mistaken identity, Clouseau is declared dead, much to the delight of his former boss, Charles Dreyfus (Herbert Lom). When Clouseau reemerges, he teams up with Douvier’s ex-lover, Simone LeGree (Dyan Cannon), to break up the drug trafficking operation.

The playback details:

Playback

4K Blu-ray: Region free

2K Blu-ray: Region A (B, C untested)