The Prosecutor clip puts Donnie Yen in danger in a parking garage – Exclusive!

The legal action film The Prosecutor , starring and directed by legendary martial artist Donnie Yen, got its Hong Kong theatrical release last month, and now Well Go USA Entertainment has given the film a theatrical release in the United States as of today, January 10th. To mark the occasion, we’ve gotten our hands on an EXCLUSIVE clip from The Prosecutor, and you can check that out in the embed above. To clip gives a look at an action sequence that takes place in a parking garage, and it features some really cool moments.

Here’s the official synopsis: Inspired by an actual legal case in Hong Kong, THE PROSECUTOR follows the story of a man who falsely pleads guilty to drug trafficking after being framed. Despite the confession, the veteran policeman-turned-prosecutor (Donnie Yen) handling the case is convinced of the man’s innocence and pursues his own investigation, risking both his career and his life to bring the real perpetrator to justice. The screenplay was written by Edmond Wong.

Yen is joined in the cast by Julian Cheung, Francis Ng, Kent Cheng, Adam Pak, Kang Yu, and Locker Lam. Yen also produced the film with Raymond Wong.

Judging by the clip, The Prosecutor looks like it’s going to provide a very exciting, entertaining viewing experience, so I’m definitely looking forward to checking this one out.

Will you be watching The Prosecutor? Watch our exclusive clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

While audiences head out to watch The Prosecutor, Donnie Yen is gearing up to reprise the role of his John Wick: Chapter 4 character Caine in his own spin-off film, which Yen might end up directing himself. Yen has been getting behind the camera since 1994, when he was an uncredited director for High Voltage. He has directed a handful of films since then, including Legend of the Wolf (1997), Ballistic Kiss (1998), Shanghai Affairs (1998), Protégé de la Rose Noire (2004), and Sakra (2023). If you’re interested in seeing more of his acting work, we put together a list of The 10 Best Donnie Yen Films a while back.