Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s The Rip gets a gallery of character posters before the action thriller’s January release

Later this week, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are bringing the noise to Netflix with their new action thriller, The Rip. The upcoming release from director Joe Carnahan finds loyalties getting tested when a team of cops finds itself unsure of who to trust after stumbling upon millions of dollars in cash during a raid. To help make Netflix subscribers aware of the upcoming release, the streamer released a gallery of character posters for The Rip, featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and other notable cast members.

What is The Rip about?

Here’s the official plot synopsis for The Rip, courtesy of Netflix:

“Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on.” The supporting cast includes Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler, Scott Adkins, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Sasha Calle, and more.

Carnahan on his inspiration for The Rip

Director Joe Carnahan, whose credits include Narc, The Grey, Smokin’ Aces, and The A-Team, shared that he was inspired by a friend from the Miami-Dade PD’s Tactical Narcotics division after a real-life raid. Carnahan explained, “I went through an unbelievably bad breakup, and it was really fraught with a lot of pain and anger. And in the weirdest way, man, it just reconstituted—I kept thinking of Back to the Future II, like give me trash and I’ll create fusion. I’ve never been good at therapy, and probably because there’s something deeply wrong with me that I’m immune to it. But I found this to be very therapeutic, and that script just kind of flew out of me.”

In the new character posters for Netflix’s The Rip, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Kyle Chandler, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Sasha Calle strike a pose for Carnahan’s upcoming thriller. Without knowing who they can trust, every character looks suspicious AF on the new posters. What would you do if you stumbled across millions of dollars? Would you turn the money into the authorities? Would some of it go missing? I’d like to think that I would find a way to keep at least one duffle of that sweet, sweet cash, but I’m not a fan of putting myself on the fuzz’s radar. I’d probably fork it all over, then live with the regret. Then again, getting caught means jail time, and that’s not something I’m willing to do.

The Rip comes to Netflix on January 16.

