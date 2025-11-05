Movie News

The Running Man: First reactions praise Edgar Wright’s action-packed epic that finally does justice to Stephen King’s novel

By
Posted 5 hours ago
The Running Man, first reactionsThe Running Man, first reactions

The release of Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is nearly upon us, and the first reactions to the Stephen King adaptation have dropped. As expected, it sounds like Wright has delivered a highly entertaining flick that is very different from the 1987 adaptation starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Our own JimmyO said, “The Running Man features Glen Powell in a performance that only continues to prove what the actor is capable of. Edgar Wright takes a slightly different approach taking on an action film that is vastly different from Arnold’s turn. It works, but runs a bit long with a few too many characters. Still a crowd pleaser judging from the screening I attended.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff said she was eager to see a more faithful adaptation of King’s novel. “Not only do Edgar Wright and co. deliver big on that front, but he manages to do so while still making it feel like an Edgar Wright movie,” she wrote. “He’s got a remarkably firm handle on the style and tone of the film, and that’s what allows it to be both bombastic high-energy fun, and also just grounded enough to ensure you care and take the story home with you after the credits roll.

Rachel Leishman added that the film “was everything I wanted it to be and so much more. Action packed, emotional, and a star vehicle for Glen Powell. Edgar Wright really bottled magic with Stephen King’s novel and this is going to be an instant classic! It just fucking rules, man!!!

FilmLand Empire called The Running Man a “brilliantly old-school blockbuster: fast-paced, action-packed yet character-driven, with a chaotic energy reminiscent of SCOTT PILGRIM. Glenn Powell burns up the screen, angry, masculine, funny and with a proper film star charisma. Loved it!

Andrew Korpan even claimed that Wright has improved on King’s novel. “He trimmed the weakest parts of the book and even took swings and improved upon it.

As we know, these types of initial reactions tend to skew positive, but I think many of us have been particularly excited about this one.

Related
The Running Man has been given an R rating by the MPA

The official synopsis for The Running Man: “In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The film will hit theaters on November 14.

Tags:

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
11,330 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest The Running Man (2025) News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Greenland: Migration
  6. Send Help
  7. The Running Man (2025)
  8. Mortal Kombat 2
  9. The RIP
  10. Project Hail Mary

Breaking News

The Best Scene series digs into the opening sequence from the Kathryn Bigelow / James Cameron sci-fi thriller Strange Days

JoBlo Originals

Why is Strange Days STILL unavailable?

Posted 1 week ago
While most of James Cameron's Lightstorm era movies have now seen the light of day, Kathryn Bigelow's Strange Days remains buried.
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 2 weeks ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?