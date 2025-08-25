The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson says he was “too scared” to tackle gritty dramatic roles

Dwayne Johnson has been in the entertainment business for decades, but he rarely tackles a purely dramatic role. That all changes with the upcoming debut of The Smashing Machine, a sports drama from writer/director Benny Safdie about two-time UFC heavyweight champion Mike Kerr. While speaking with Vanity Fair, Johnson confessed he felt very nervous about tackling the role, something he hasn’t had to deal with for a long time.

“ It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, ‘I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this?’ ” Johnson said. “ I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff… I was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, ‘Smashing Machine’ comes along. “

Emily Blunt, who also stars as Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples, added that Johnson “ has been pigeonholed into the image of the big hero who’s got all the answers and he’s going to fix everything and he’s invincible. I think until this moment, maybe he thought that was the only lane that people wanted to see him in. “

Johnson spent “ three to four hours ” in the makeup chair each morning to transform into Mark Kerr. “ There were about 13 or 14 different prosthetics. Subtle, yet I think very impactful, ” Johnson said. “ By the time I got to set, I was Mark Kerr and I felt it, from how he walked to how he talked and how he looked at life… If Emily and I weren’t best friends, I don’t know that we could’ve gone to the places we went to. That closeness created the trust, which then allowed for the vulnerability, which then allowed for us to go anywhere. “

Johnson continued, “ You have to be willing to tap into all the stuff that you’ve gone through, and this was stuff that I had not explored on camera or otherwise. I’m not a big therapy person, even though I’m an advocate for whatever it is you need. I found it so scary, but also, so nourishing and freeing. I ripped it open. “

It certainly seems as though we’ll see a very different side of Dwayne Johnson in The Smashing Machine, and there has even been a little Oscar buzz surrounding his performance. The film will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, before hitting theaters on October 3.