The Stunt Driver: Ed Helms & Ben Foster join Jay Baruchel in comedy about famed Canadian stunt driver

By
Posted 2 hours ago
The Stunt Driver, Ben Foster, Ed HelmsThe Stunt Driver, Ben Foster, Ed Helms

Last year, it was reported that Jay Baruchel was reteaming with Goon director Michael Dowse for The Stunt Driver, a comedy/drama about famed Canadian daredevil Ken Carter. Now, Deadline reports that the film is in production, and the cast has been finalized, with Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Ed Helms (The Office), Laurence Leboeuf (Transplant), and Dan Bakkedahl (Veep) signing on.

Foster is set to play Evel Knievel, the iconic daredevil whose own movie, directed by Damien Chazelle, seems to be on pause. Helms will play Dick Keller, “a brilliant car engineer brought on to design a rocket-powered vehicle for what may be the most dangerous stunt in history.” Leboeuf plays Gloria, the girlfriend of Carter (Baruchel), and Bakkedahl plays Carter’s manager. Joe Cobden (The Sinner) and Marc Beaupré (Hunting Daze) round out the rest of the cast.

In a statement to Deadline, writer-director Dowse said, “Ken Carter’s story speaks to anyone who has dreamed the impossible. Ed brings great depth and heart to the man in charge of safety for this massive jump, an island of reason in a sea of insanity. Not only does Ben have an uncanny resemblance to Evel, but the gravitas this real-life showman deserves. I’m thrilled to be working with the entire ensemble.

The film is based on the true story of Carter, who was also known as the “Mad Canadian.” In the 1970s, Carter decided to jump the Saint Lawrence River in a rocket car. “Ken’s dream was to end his 30-year career with a big jump, a big paycheck, and mega stardom,” reads the description. “In the process of accomplishing it, he hired a big sports manager and enlisted the best in rocket car design, with the National Film Board of Canada filming a documentary leading up to the event.” The report added that the story is “about one man’s singular, blinding passion to complete the impossible — to finish what he started. What makes this both funny and tragic is that his river jump, to anyone with two eyes, is completely impossible.

Dowse and Baruchel’s last collaboration, Goon, is one of my favourites, and I’ve been thrilled to see more people discover it over the years. I have high hopes for The Stunt Driver.

Source: Deadline
