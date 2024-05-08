The Substance: Mubi gets the rights to body horror film with Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid

Just as a new look is unveiled of body horror maestro David Cronenberg’s new movie, The Shrouds, another movie that treads in his specialty has broken a bit of news. International director Coralie Fargeat will be releasing a body horror film of her own with some big names attached. The Substance is an English-language film from the French native and will be starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. The movie is set to make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, and Deadline has revealed that the company Mubi has acquired all rights in North America, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux, where they will be releasing theatrically sometime this year. Mubi has also acquired the rights for markets in Turkey and India.

Additionally, it is also reported that The Match Factory will be handling sales for the movie in all the other territories. The plot details of the film has yet to be released. However, it is said to be a feminist take on the body horror film. It will be Fargeat’s follow-up to her much-talked-about directorial debut with the film Revenge. That film had premiered to good buzz at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2017. The Director of Photography on the film is Benjamin Kracun (Promising Young Woman, Beast), while co-editors on the feature are Fargeat, Jerome Eltabet (Revenge) and Valentin Féron. The music is composed by Raffertie (I May Destroy You) with Production Design being led by Stanislas Reydellet (Le Bal Des Folles), and Costume Design is credited to Emmanuelle Youchnovski (Café de Flore, La belle époque).

Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan are on board as producers of the movie for the company Working Title. Meanwhile, Alexandra Loewy of Working Title and Nicolas Royer of A Good Story are credited as the Executive Producers.