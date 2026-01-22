Movie News

Michael B. Jordan gives update on his reimagining of The Thomas Crown Affair

By
Posted 5 hours ago
The Thomas Crown Affair, Michael B. JordanThe Thomas Crown Affair, Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan may have just landed his first Academy Award nomination for his excellent work in Sinners, but he’s not spending too much time celebrating. Instead, he’ll be diving into post-production on his new take on The Thomas Crown Affair, which he directed, produced, and starred in.

Michael B. Jordan on The Thomas Crown Affair

While speaking with Deadline about his Oscar nomination for Best Actor, Jordan explained he was about to head back to the editing room for The Thomas Crown Affair. “I’m getting ready to go the edit right now,” he said. “So I’m going to be celebrating in a dark room, cutting together a movie for 2027. That’s a baby of mine that I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time, so I’m excited about it. I think it’s not going to be what exactly people are expecting as well. When you’re re-imagining something, it’s not a remake. It’s not a reboot. It’s a re-imagination, and I’m really excited about it because I really care about this movie and its title.

I’m excited to see what Jordan has cooked up for this reimagining and how it might be different from the original Steve McQueen movie and the 1999 remake starring Pierce Brosnan. In a previous interview, Jordan said, “The first two films were about rich white guys stealing for fun. That doesn’t land today. Ours is more personal. The stakes are higher. Still got the fashion, romance.

In addition to Jordan, The Thomas Crown Affair also stars Adria Arjona, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Aubrey Plaze, Ruth Negga, Pilou Asbæk, and more.

Sinners Has Made Oscar History

Jordan’s Best Actor nomination is just one of the 16 Oscar nominations which Sinner received earlier today. That’s the most nominations any movie has ever received in Oscar history. It’s up for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and more. “To be a part of a project that will live in cinema history right up there with the movies that have inspired me as an artist — it is really a surreal feeling,” Jordan said, “and it’s a testament to the movie, to every piece of the puzzle that went into making this film.

