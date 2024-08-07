The Umbrella Academy Interviews: Elliot Page, Ritu Arya, Aidan Gallagher, and the rest of the Hargreeves siblings face the apocalypse one last time

Before the Hargreeves siblings brave the apocalypse one last time, we gather them all in one place to discuss The Umbrella Academy Season 4. With eager cult members gathering in the streets, a brother on the loose and lost in love, and questions about their past still burning brightly, Elliot Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aigan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Justin H. Min, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, and David Castañeda dig deep to share their thoughts and feelings about the end of an era.

During our talks with the cast of The Umbrella Academy, we explore the emotionally charged conclusion of Viktor’s confrontation with Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), the unbreakable bond between Allison and Klaus, blinking into any concert venue for an unforgettable evening, the art of physical acting, Diego and Luther’s big fight sequence, the best parts of being Klaus, Diego’s mid-life crisis, who’s the most devious prankster in the Umbrella Academy cast, and more!

Here’s the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 courtesy of Netflix:

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, with Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross joining the madness.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 comes on Netflix on Thursday, August 8.