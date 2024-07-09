The Hargreeves siblings take one last shot at saving the world in the mind-bending trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 4

The world is ending (again), and the only weirdos who can save us are the Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer.

All good things end, and in the case of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreeves siblings are going out with one hell of a bang. Hold onto your butts and keep a bottle of Clear Eyes at the ready because The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer is here to blow your mind and make your eyeballs pop with anticipation. After years of saving the world, the strange, stylish, and spectacular adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics series created by My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way is ready to present its most epic season yet.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 courtesy of Netflix:

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

In today’s The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer, the Hargreeves siblings face another world-ending apocalypse as they attempt to solve the mystery of their brother’s death. As it turns out, the world is built upon a foundation of lies, and Ben (Justin H. Min) is the key to unlocking the truth. With danger lurking around every corner, relationships on the verge of collapse, and the world’s fate hanging in the balance, the Umbrella Academy is the only collective able to save our bacon.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore, with Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross joining the madness.

What do you think about The Umbrella Academy Season 4 trailer? Are you ready to follow the Hargreeves siblings into the breach one last time? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 comes to Netflix on August 8.