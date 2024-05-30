The Umbrella Academy Official Teaser Trailer takes you to the final timeline

The Hargreeves siblings’ journey is about to conclude with season four and Netflix has released the new teaser with a final countdown.

The new official teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy has been released. The fourth season’s trailer takes audiences to the final timeline where a rescue mission is at hand. The show’s cast returning to their roles for the fourth and final season will include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross. Earlier this year, character posters for this concluding season were released and featured cast members on each sheet going for a stroll.

Netflix‘s official synopsis for season four reads,

“The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.”

In Netflix’s Tudum, you can get a sneak peek at the upcoming season with a new featurette. In it, Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves, boasts, “[It’s] really, really packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to. There’s some unbelievable new characters and villains that are super exciting.” David Castañeda, who portrays Diego Hargreeves, added that he describes Season 4 as his “favorite season.”

Series showrunner Steve Blackman previously expressed, “I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago. But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Executive producers for this time around include creator and showrunner Steve Blackman, Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb. It is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, for Netflix.

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres globally on August 8.