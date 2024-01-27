The Terminal List: Dark Wolf taps Umbrella Academy’s Tom Hopper as Raife Hastings

Variety reports that The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper is set to star in The Terminal List prequel series.

Tom Hopper will play Raife Hastings in Terminal List: Dark Wolf, who is described as “ a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL. ” Hooper will star in the series alongside Chris Pratt as James Reece, Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards, and Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers. Set five years prior to the events of the first series, Dark Wolf focuses on Kitsch’s character as he moves from life as a Navy SEAL to a CIA paramilitary operator. Jack Carr, author of the book series on which The Terminal List is based, co-created Dark Wolf alongside David DiGillio, who developed the original series.

In addition to The Umbrella Academy, Tom Hopper is also known for TV shows such as Merlin, Black Sails, and Game of Thrones, as well as movies such as Terminator: Dark Fate, SAS: Red Notice, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, and Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City. The fourth and final season of Umbrella Academy is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.

When The Terminal List: Dark Wolf was officially announced, Chris Pratt said, “ For those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. ” Taylor Kitsch, who also executive produces the prequel, added, “ Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn’t be here without your support. I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories. “

In addition to the prequel series, the second season of The Terminal List is also on the way.