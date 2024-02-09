The Terminal List: Dark Wolf adds Luke Hemsworth to the season’s cast

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch gear up for another season that’s based on the book, True Believer. Luke Hemsworth now joins in on the action.

Season two of The Terminal List is shaping up. It was recently announced that Umbrella Academy‘s Tom Hopper is joining the cast for this adaptation. Hopper is reportedly set to play Raife Hastings in Terminal List: Dark Wolf, who is described as “a hunter, protector, guardian and Navy SEAL.” Now Deadline has revealed that Westworld‘s Luke Hemsworth will now also be joining the fight in this season of The Terminal List. Hemsworth is on board to play Jules Landry, who is said to be “a self-obsessed CIA contractor who hides a dangerously volatile personality beneath his muscled veneer.” The two join the series’ stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch.

The development of the season is picking up steam after the production was unable to move forward with the writers’ and actors’ strikes taking place last summer. While promoting The Equalizer 3, executive producer and director Antoine Fuqua would express his antsy excitement to return to the series, saying, “We’ve been scouting and we’re ready to go. I love that franchise and that series.” Chris Pratt hyped up the next season, exclaiming, “For those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List.”

Author Jack Carr previously revealed that the second season would be based on his novel True Believer. In it, the American government offers Chris Pratt’s James Reece a deal. As the first season ended, he was among the world’s most wanted fugitives, as he’s technically a domestic terrorist. Yet, when a London holiday fair is attacked, Reese winds up having a connection to a shadowy Iraqi commando that the government needs, leading to them cutting him a deal.

Meanwhile, Luke Hemsworth can be seen in the upcoming Land of Bad, which stars his brother Liam Hemsworth along with  Russell Crowe, Ricky Whittle and Milo Ventimiglia. Luke is also an executive producer on that film. The plot for that film involves “a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spiraling into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney’s only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last.”

