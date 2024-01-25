Mercy: Chris Pratt to star in sci-fi movie for Amazon directed by Timur Bekmambetov

Deadline reports that Chris Pratt is set to star in Mercy, a sci-fi movie package acquired by Amazon MGM Studios which will be directed by Timur Bekmambetov.

Pratt has worked with Amazon on several projects, including The Tomorrow War and The Terminal List, but Mercy will actually serve as a reunion between himself and Bekmambetov. You may have forgotten, as I did, that Pratt made an appearance in Wanted all the way back in 2008 where he found himself getting smashed in the face with a keyboard wielded by James McAvoy.

So, what’s Mercy all about? The movie is “ set in the near future when capital crime has increased ” and follows “ a detective (Pratt] who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence. ” The script has been penned by Marco Van Belle (Arthur & Merlin) and produced by Charles Roven (Oppenheimer), with production expected to kick off this spring.

“ Amazon is the ideal partner for telling this crucial story about the future challenged by artificial intelligence and for engaging in this conversation with a wide audience, ” said Timur Bekmambetov in a statement. “ I’m happy to reunite with Chris Pratt on this project, who, since the release of ‘Wanted,’ has become one of the highest-grossing actors of our time. Collaborating with Chuck Roven will help us create an epic cinematic experience. “

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, added, “ From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen. As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War’s Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can’t wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters. “