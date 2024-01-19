The Terminal List prequel title is announced as it gears up for production this year

The production for Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch’s Prime Video series is about to kick off for season 2 and the official social media account announces its title.

The writer and actor strikes put a delay on many productions, and one of the projects waiting in the wings is the follow-up season to Prime Video’s The Terminal List. The show that stars Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch became a big hit for Amazon and executive producer Antoine Fuqua, who also directed the pilot, showed his excitement to return last year while promoting The Equalizer 3. “We’ve been scouting and we’re ready to go,” said Fuqua. “I love that franchise and that series.”

It’s time to gear up as Deadline reports on Amazon’s announcement for season 2’s title, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf. The official social media account posted a teaser image with the new title. The post featured the caption, “From the Producers of #TheTerminalList and NYT Bestselling author @JackCarrUSA-introducing THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, a prequel series featuring Ben Edwards and James Reece. Production begins early this year.”

In addition to Pratt returning as James Reece and Kitsch’s reprisal of Ben Edwards, this offshoot will include Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq as well as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers, played in Season 1 by former Navy SEAL and series producer Jared Shaw.

According to TV Line, Pratt stated, “For those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch‘s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List.”

Executive producer and co-star, Kitsch, would add, “Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn’t be here without your support. I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories.”

Source: Deadline, TV Line
