The Umbrella Academy releases new character posters for the fourth and final season

The Hargreeves siblings’ journey is about to conclude with season four and Netflix teases the upcoming final year with new character posters.

Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy has been renewed for a fourth season, which will also serve as its last. The show’s cast returning to their roles for the fourth and final season will include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Colm Feore, Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally and David Cross. Character posters for the last season have now been released and features cast members on each sheet going for a stroll.

Netflix‘s official preview for season four reads,

“Based on the comic series of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy premiered in 2019 and follows a group of estranged siblings with superpowers who are reunited after the death of their father.

Last season ended with a major twist: There’s a new timeline dictated by the family patriarch, Reginald (Colm Feore), and the siblings no longer have their powers. That’s not the only oddity in this timeline, where the stakes are higher than ever before — there are new enemies who want to see them wiped from existence, but how do they face them without their powers? And will the siblings ever get them back?”

In Netflix’s Tudum, you can get a sneak peek at the upcoming season with a new featurette. In it, Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves, boasts, “[It’s] really, really packed with classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans that you look forward to. There’s some unbelievable new characters and villains that are super exciting.” David Castañeda, who portrays Diego Hargreeves, added that he describes Season 4 as his “ favorite season.”