The Weeping: Doug Jones plays a corrupt sheriff in Spyder Dobrofsky creature feature

Posted 35 minutes ago
Doug Jones has joined the cast of director Spyder Dobrofsky's creature feature The Weeping to play a corrupt sheriffDoug Jones has joined the cast of director Spyder Dobrofsky's creature feature The Weeping to play a corrupt sheriff

A while back, we heard that Spyder Dobrofsky – who worked on the scripts for such flicks as The Housewives of the North Pole and One Christmas Wish, as well as Mom’s Day Away, and made his feature directorial debut with the mystery thriller Spiral – was making a holiday horror movie called Down Below. That movie made its way out into the world last October (you can check it out on Amazon), and as 2024 was drawing to a close, it was announced that Dobrofsky is following it up with a creature feature called The Weeping. Now, it has been revealed that Doug Jones – who is best known for working with Guillermo del Toro on MimicHellboyPan’s LabyrinthHellboy II: The Golden ArmyCrimson Peak, and The Shape of Water – has joined the cast to play the corrupt Sheriff Earl.

Dobrofsky and Jones also worked together on Down Below.

Jones’ co-stars in this film include Lindsey Shaw (Ned’s Declassified), Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Reggie Lee (Tropic Thunder), Chris Zylka (The Amazing Spider-Man), Shoshana Bush (On My Block), and Hutch Dano (Zombeavers).

Dobrofsky is directing The Weeping from a screenplay he wrote. The synopsis: When a group of friends go camping in a protected Native American forest, they unknowingly wake up a sinister beast that haunts all who trespass. Sounds promising to me; I’m always up for another story about campers getting messed up, whether by slashers or by sinister beasts. The sinister beasts in this project have been described as “demons.” And we also know that Doug Jones’ character Sheriff Earl has “been allowing poachers to enter the forest.”

The film is being produced by Brienne Austen and Giovanna Andolina of Rock and Royal Productions. In addition to directing the horror films Down Below and The Weeping, Dobrofsky also wrote the 2022 horror film Teardrop, which was directed by Steven R. Monroe (the remake of I Spit on Your Grave) and was released through the Tubi streaming service as a Tubi Original.

Does The Weeping sound interesting to you? What do you think of Doug Jones joining the cast to play a corrupt sheriff? Let us know by leaving a comment below. And check out these images while you’re scrolling down:

The Weeping
The Weeping

