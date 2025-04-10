Thunderbolts* is tracking for a $70 million opening weekend

A Minecraft Movie scored big bucks at the box office to the surprise of analysts who underestimated the property. The crazy reactions from fans with references and easter eggs, like the chicken jockey, skyrocketed the Jack Black/Jason Momoa film up to a bigger opening than Greta Gerwig’s successful Barbie. A Minecraft Movie earned a whopping $163 million in the U.S. and Canada. The Warner Bros. movie will be followed by another studio film, Sinners, a Michael B. Jordan collaboration with Ryan Coogler, which has been proven to be very profitable in the past, but can it match up to A Minecraft Movie?

What was once very reliable was the juggernaut studio of Marvel. However, the past few years have been dodgy for the brand, with the exception of Deadpool & Wolverine, which captured former glory. However, Marvel Studios has Thunderbolts* also on the way, which will further test the current appeal of the company. The Hollywood Reporter is saying that analysts aren’t predicting a Minecraft-type opening, but they are tracking the film’s opening in the $63 million to $77 million range, with the target number perhaps zeroing in at $70 million.

This entry into the MCU has an Avengers-esque hook with various characters from previous entries uniting for a team-up. However, the characters featured are more anti-heroes with lesser popularity than the original core group of Avengers characters. So, it remains to be seen how this combination will fare. One interesting aspect of this film is that it’s being helmed by Jake Schreier, who is known for the A24-produced Netflix show Beef and 2012’s Robot & Frank.