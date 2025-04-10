A Minecraft Movie reacts to viral Chicken Jockey trend

“Chicken Jockey” has become a public trigger for kids thanks to A Minecraft Movie, with the reactions sparking the target audience of the literal blockbuster to go absolutely insane when the scene arrives. And while some of the kids are just having fun and giving a little audience participation, others are raising hell and even being escorted out by police, forcing some theaters to enact a “no unaccompanied minors” policy. So what does the movie’s director think?

But just in case you haven’t seen A Minecraft Movie yet, here’s a little context: The scene in question occurs a little more than an hour in, with a Frankenstein-styled zombie boy dropping from a box and landing on a chicken inside a ring with Jason Momoa (keeping up here?). At that moment, Jack Black’s character shouts, “Chicken Jockey!” That’s when all hell breaks loose in the theater, made all the worse because it has become a TikTok trend. In other words, the ban could have prevented a severely underpaid usher from cleaning up gallons of popcorn and soda from the floor every showing.

Despite the negative press the Chicken Jockey scene is getting, director Jared Hess is focusing on the positive. “It’s been so bananas. It’s been way too fun. People are sending me these really hilarious speeches that a lot of teenagers are giving right before the movie. It’s so hysterical, man. I’m staying up way too late.” Apparently disregarding the actual disruption and potential danger of the viral reaction, Hess took the “They’re just having fun!” stance. “It’s funny because I think it’s just literally cheering and throwing popcorn, which is so funny to me that cops are getting called for popcorn. Yeah, it’s hilarious. I’ve seen so many funny videos. It’s great, especially when people are climbing on their friends’ shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments. It’s like this crazy anticipation. But, man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.” And to think, The Room fans are only throwing spoons in the theater…

Now that A Minecraft Movie is a bonafide viral hit thanks to the Chicken Jockey and a number of other fan-favorite scenes, no doubt it will continue its impressive box office haul. So far, it has already taken in around $200 million domestically and will likely end up as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year based on its performance so far.

What do you think of the Chicken Jockey reactions in theaters? Is it in good fun or is it doing damage?